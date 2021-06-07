Dangerous driving leads to multiple charges for Leamington resident

A Leamington resident is facing multiple charges after allegedly driving erratically and assaulting an officer during their arrest.

Leamington OPP say just after 11 p.m. Sunday an OPP member was “nearly struck by a motorist” in front of the Leamington Detachment on Clark Street West.

Police say extensive patrols of the area were conducted in a search for the involved vehicle.

The suspect was located once again driving past the police station. Officers were able to stop the vehicle and took the suspect into custody.

Police say the suspect became combative during the arrested and assaulted an OPP officer.

The office sustained minor injuries as a result.

The accused was then transported to the detachment.

Ghislain Desjardins, 68, is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm.

Desjardins was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.