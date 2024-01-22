Dangerous drug mix circulating in Waterloo Region

A community alert has been issued in response to an increase in suspected drug deaths in Waterloo Region.

According to the Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy (WRIDS), six overdoses were reported between Jan. 10 and Jan. 22 – four of them in just the last week.

Recent testing of samples, through the Drug Checking Program at the Kitchener CTS, detected fentanyl in combination with other drugs. Specifically para-fluorofentanyl, bromazolam and xylazine, a veterinary medication used to sedate animals.

Unlike highly-potent opioids like fentanyl, xylazine and benzodiazepines don't react to naloxone to reverse the effects of an overdose.

WRIDS warns that these drugs are unpredictable an unexpected reactions may occur.

They also say, in the event of an overdose, multiple doses of naloxone may be required to reverse the effects of these drugs.

Users are urged to visit the Drug Checking Program at 150 Duke Street West, never use alone, carry naloxone and call for help if drug poisoning is suspected.