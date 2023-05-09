'Dangerous' escaped Manitoba inmate may be in northeast Sask., RCMP say
RCMP in Manitoba have arrested one of the escaped inmates who prompted a dangerous person alert
In an update posted to social media Tuesday afternoon, Manitoba RCMP said 19-year-old Xander William Tardiff had been located and arrested without incident.
Tardiff and Kelly John Castel, 21, escaped from a correctional facility in The Pas, Man. A third inmate also escaped but RCMP said they were taken safely into custody shortly after 8:00 Monday night.
A dangerous person alert was issued, warning the public to be on the lookout for Tardiff and Castel. The alert was expanded into northern Saskatchewan shortly after midnight on Tuesday.
The RCMP update said the search for Castel continues.
According to RCMP, both Tardiff and Castel have a history of violence and should not be approached if seen.
Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP.
