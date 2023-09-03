'Dangerous for our youth': Demonstrators in Regina call for end to pronoun policy

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building in support of trans youth and in opposition to the province’s new parental inclusion and consent policy.

The policy – which requires students under 16 years of age to seek parental consent to change their preferred names and pronouns at school – went into effect on Aug. 22.

The announcement has been followed by a string of demonstrations throughout the province.

On Saturday, the demonstrators on the steps of the legislature could be heard from blocks away.

Their message was simple: “Trans kids matter.”

“This is so dangerous for our youth … to have this policy in place,” said Damara Juneau, co-organizer of Show Up For Saskatchewan’s Trans Youth.

Juneau says the policy will lead to homelessness, lower mental health and an increased suicide rate for trans youth in Saskatchewan.

Maxwell Baiton, a Grade 12 student from Regina, is fearful of how the new policy will impact their peers already living in threatening situations.

“I’m really scared seeing how many parents are in support of this policy and I can only imagine what they have been telling their kids,” Baiton said.

“I’m just worried we’re going to get an influx of more uneducated kids that are unintentionally being hateful or intentionally being hateful.”

Rally organizers want the large turnout to be a message to policy makers.

“Grassroots movements like this, as we’ve seen from the pride and civil rights movements in the last century is we really make a difference,” UR Pride’s Ariama Giroux told CTV News.

“Seeing the people we’re in community with, meeting people we can fight with and support us and making a difference and coming together as a community.”

Advocacy groups like UR Pride are already mounting court challenges to have the policy paused – citing more consultation with experts and Saskatchewan residents is needed.

Premier Scott Moe has responded to criticism over consultation on the policy saying:

“I believe the leading experts in children’s upbringing are their parents.”