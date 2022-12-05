Dangerous man nabbed by OPP after three-hour search in Midland

A three-hour search ended with police locating a dangerous man with a stash of drugs and a weapon.

OPP responded to a domestic call from a resident in east-end Midland Friday night.

Police arrived to find the 37-year-old man had fled the home and was believed to be carrying a rifle-style weapon.

The OPP Central Region Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team (ERT), and the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) patrolled the neighbourhood for three hours until they received a tip from the public about a sighting of the man on Elizabeth Street.

Police say a knapsack was located nearby containing the weapon and a quantity of cocaine.

Charges for the person of no fixed address included assault, forcible confinement, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of cocaine and failing to comply with probation orders.

The man was held for a bail hearing on Dec. 3 before the Ontario Court of Justice.