'Dangerous misuse of resources': Lakeshore man charged after repeatedly calling 911

A 47-year-old Lakeshore man is facing charges after police say he repeatedly called 911.

Police say the OPP Lakeshore Detachment received a call for a “non-emergent neighbour dispute” on Renaud Line Road in Lakeshore on Saturday, June 11.

At the time, officers were responding to priority calls and the caller was advised that the officers would contact him once they were available.

Over the course of the next 3.5 hours, 20 calls to 911 were made by the complainant, who had been continuously educated on the proper use of 911.

"This is a dangerous misuse of resources that not only wasted valuable time of our communication operators that could have been assisting a member of the public with a real emergency," says Essex County OPP Const. Steven Duguay.

The Lakeshore man has been charged with:

Public Mischief

Harassing Communications

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Windsor on July 28.