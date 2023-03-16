Dangerous offender with history of sex assault released in Calgary

Police are warning the public about a dangerous offender released in Calgary Thursday.

Norman Robert Brown, 57, served two years for sexual assault and is also subject to a decade-long supervision order, and the Calgary Police Service says he has six previous convictions for sexual assault and one for sexual interference of a minor.

Police say Brown will be closely monitored, but that it was deemed in the public interest to issue the warning.

Brown is described as:

White;

About 175 cm (5’9”)

About 100 kg (221 lbs);

Brown-haired; and

Blue-eyed.

A photo of Brown was made available by the CPS Thursday.