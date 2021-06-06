'Dangerous' pit bull on the loose in southwest Calgary: CPS

Animal services is searching for a white pit bull loose in southwest Calgary that police are calling “dangerous.”

At 6:42 p.m., CPS sent out a warning on Twitter, saying a white pit bull was loose near 17 Avenue and 37 Street SW.

The dog has bitten two people, according to police.

A white pit bull is loose near 17 Ave and 37 St SW. It has bitten two people and should be considered dangerous. We are in the area with @cityofcalgary Animal Services trying to locate it. Please keep your distance and call 403-266-1234 if you see it.#yyc

If you see the dog, police say to keep your distance and call Animal & Bylaw Services or Calgary police at 403-266-1234.