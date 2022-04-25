iHeartRadio

Dangerous road conditions, flooding force school and bus cancellations in Manitoba

A school classroom is seen in this file photo. (CTV)

A handful of school divisions in Manitoba have made the decision to cancel schools or bus services on Monday due to flooding and dangerous road conditions.

The following schools and buses are cancelled for Monday, April 25:

  • Prairie Rose School Division: All bus service is cancelled. St. Laurent School is closed
  • Garden Valley School Division: All schools are closed
  • Fort La Bosse School Division: Reston School is closed
  • Division scolaire franco-manitobaine: École Jours de Plaine and École Aurèle Lemoine are closed. Buses are cancelled for École Saint-Jean-Baptiste
  • Evergreen School Division: Schools are closed and buses are cancelled
