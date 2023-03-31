Dangerous suspect has 50 warrants for his arrest, Calgary police say

Calgary police are warning the public about a man wanted on 50 warrants, including firearm and assault charges.

Officials say Raymond Edward Bennett, 32, is being sought by police.

His offences include possession of a prohibited firearm, pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, assaulting a peace officer and escaping lawful custody.

Bennett is described as:

Having brown eyes;

Having black hair;

Being 173 centimetres (5'8") tall; and

Weighing 91 kilograms (200 pounds).

While they are looking for information about his whereabouts, police warn the public not to approach him.

"If you see Bennett or know of his whereabouts, do not approach him and call police when in a safe place," police said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPS at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.