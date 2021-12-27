'Dangerous territory': Western Canada sees extreme cold reaching -56 C
A rush of Arctic air is bringing extreme cold temperatures in parts of Western Canada as record-low temperatures were recorded in 43 communities across Alberta and B.C. between Sunday and Monday.
