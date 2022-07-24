‘Dangerous thunderstorms’, possibility of tornado pass by Waterloo-Wellington
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch on Sunday for the Region of Waterloo and all of Wellington County.
“Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening,” the weather alert read in part. “The main threat with these thunderstorms is damaging wind gusts. Large hail and torrential rain are lesser threats. Also, the possibility of a tornado cannot be ruled out.”
Hydro One reported power outages for almost 3,000 customers in Wellington County.
By late Sunday night, no weather warnings or watches were in place for the area.
According to Environment Canada, severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for thunderstorm development.
These conditions could produce large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.
Earlier this week, Environment Canada issued a series of weather warnings for the region.
The previous warnings included the possibility of tornadoes.
