'Dangerous' thunderstorms with up to 'ping pong ball' hail forecasted for parts of southern Ontario

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings are in effect for parts of southern Ontario, with up to “ping pong ball” hail forecasted in some spots.

Environment Canada issued the advisories as the weather conditions can produce “dangerous thunderstorms” as high winds of up to 100 km/h, nickel to ping pong ball-sized hail and heavy rain are forecasted for Saturday afternoon.

Belleville, Dunnville, Durham Region, Simcoe, the Kawartha Lakes, Lindsay, Niagara Region, Peterborough and parts of York Region are among the areas impacted.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury,” the weather warning for the northern Durham Region reads, adding strong winds can blow loose objects around, damage buildings and break tree branches.

Environment Canada urges residents to go indoors if it is thundering.

The federal agency issues severe thunderstorm warnings when thunderstorms producing, or expected to produce, large hail, damaging winds, and torrential rainfall are imminent.

Here's the current Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings.



Ping pong ball sized hail has been reported at #PortBolster and is headed southeastwards at 35 km/h.

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h and heavy rain is also expected.



��https://t.co/9dAA7tNvKB#onwx #onstorm pic.twitter.com/jdg3Y3IMM5