When will the weather start to improve in Manitoba?
Though all of Manitoba is under an extreme cold warning on Thursday morning, the end of this cold snap may not be too far out of sight.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), “dangerous” wind chills will continue on Thursday morning due to freezing temperatures combined with winds. The weather agency forecasts wind chill values between -45 and -55 in the north, and -40 or lower in the south.
Though the extreme cold is expected to improve throughout the morning, it will return to many areas by Thursday night. However, ECCC said a “general warming trend” is expected to develop over Manitoba on Friday.
Manitobans are warned that everyone is at risk when it comes to extreme cold, but especially young children, older adults, those with chronic illnesses, people who work or exercise outside, and those without a proper shelter.
Residents are urged to watch for cold-related symptoms, including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, and numbness and colour change in your fingers and toes.
ECCC reminds people to cover up, as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.
-
CFIB gives Sask. 'B' grade on its red tape report cardThe Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) has given Saskatchewan a “B” grade on its 13th annual red tape report card.
-
Woman arrested after taxi, car stolen in Brandon: policeThe Brandon Police Service has arrested a 25-year-old woman in connection with the theft of taxi and a car in the city.
-
Canadian Alphonso Davies scores as Bayern beat Mainz 4-0 to move on in German CupCanadian Alphonso Davies scored 12 minutes after coming in off the bench to complete Bayern Munich's scoring in a 4-0 win at Mainz that moved the Bundesliga leader into the quarterfinals of the German Cup.
-
Last minute emergency department closure in ChesleyThe Emergency Department at Chesley hospital will be closed Thursday, reopening Friday Feb. 3 at 7 a.m.
-
-
Here's when frigid temperatures will arrive in OttawaOttawa could see its coldest temperatures in years as the polar vortex strengthens over the region for the next couple of days.
-
GTA pair busted for driving a stolen vehicle after crashing into police cruiserTwo people were hit with multiple charges after crashing into a police car.
-
Summer festival Boots and Hearts unveils 2023 lineupTim McGraw, Keith Urban and Nickelback are among those who will be performing at this year's annual Boots and Hearts music festival.
-
New opera by Haitian-Canadian composer puts Black performers, stories in spotlightWhen the opera 'La Flambeau' premieres next week in Montreal, Black performers will be front and centre in an artistic medium where they have historically been under-represented.