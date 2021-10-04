iHeartRadio

Daniel Craig on bidding Bond goodbye in 'No Time to Die'

'No Time to Die,' which opens in the U.S. on Friday after a 16-month delay due to the pandemic, is the last hurrah in Daniel Craig's celebrated Bond era, a stewardship that saw Craig remake and emotionally deepen the once retrograde superspy -- with more than US$3 billion in box office along the way.
