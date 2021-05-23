Daniel McIntyre apartment suite damaged by early morning fire

One apartment suite has been damaged in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood after an early morning fire.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a three-storey building around 4:26 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue.

When crews arrived, the city said smoke could be seen coming from the building and crews started attacking the fire.

The blaze was considered under control by 4:40 a.m. and everyone inside was able to get out safely.

No injuries were reported.

The city said the damage was contained to the one apartment suite and most people were able to return to the building once crews left.

The cause of the fire isn't known and is under investigation. Damage estimates aren't available.