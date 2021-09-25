Danielle Campo McLeod is 'ready to come home'

A Tecumseh woman and former Paralympic swimmer is one step closer to coming home.

Danielle Campo McLeod remains in a London hospital in critical condition, but spoke for the first time Friday night since her medical complications began last month.

"Hello everybody. I just want to say thank you. I cannot thank you enough for everything. Your love and your support and I just want to say thank you," Campo McLeod said in a social media post.

In the video, she goes on to say that she’s ready to come home.

Campo McLeod underwent a C-section at Windsor Regional Hospital on Aug. 17 but there were complications following the delivery and the 36-year-old mother suffered a bowel obstruction that required three surgeries.

She was then taken to London on Sept. 12 for another surgery after developing an infection.

A GoFundMe page established to help the family with expenses has reached more than $86,000.

Campo McLeod was born with muscular dystrophy and went on to complete in a number of international swimming events including the Paralympic Games — she's also a member of the Windsor-Essex County Sports Hall of Fame.

— With files from AM800's Zander Broeckel