Danielle Smith declines to give specifics on 'mistakes' referenced in Alberta address

Premier Danielle Smith said last week that she is "far from perfect" and can "make mistakes" – but has declined to give further details about what specifically she was referring to.

Smith was asked to clarify her remarks at a government news conference in Edmonton on Monday, a transcription of her response is as follows:

CTV News: "In your TV address last week you said you've made mistakes and you've taken controversial opinions, many of which have evolved. Can you be specific about those mistakes and how you're learning from them?"

Smith: "Can you be specific about what you'd like to ask me about?"

CTV News: "Some of the mistakes you're referring to?"

Smith: "If you've got an example, please…."

CTV News: "That's what I'm asking."

Smith: "I'm asking you for an example."

CTV News: "I'm asking what you would have been referring to."

Smith: "Well, you know, I'm looking at the issues as they come up today. I've got a new job and I'm going to make sure that every issue that comes forward goes through my caucus and cabinet so that we've got consensus as a party on how to move forward on things. That's just the process that we go through. I've got a different job now, and that's what I'm going to do."

In her pre-recorded address to Albertans last Tuesday, Smith said having spent decades in media and hosting talk shows, she discussed "hundreds of different topics" and sometimes took "controversial positions," saying "many of which have evolved or changed" as she's grown.

"I know I'm not a talk show host or a media commentator any longer. That's not my job today. My job today is to serve each and every Albertan with everything I have, and to the best of my ability, however imperfect that may be at times," she said.

Smith added that when she is wrong or makes a mistake, she will "look to follow the example of our dear departed friend – Premier Ralph Klein – admit to it, learn from it and get back to work."

Smith's first month in office has been a rocky one, not only because of controversial comments she's made since becoming premier – but also because of comments she made in the past.

From saying cancer patients can do more to prevent their disease from progressing to Stage 4, to referring to unvaccinated people as the "most discriminated group" she's witnessed in her lifetime, to seemingly justifying Russia's invasion of Ukraine,Smith has upset many Albertans across the political spectrum with her statements.

She's since walked back comments made about those three topics, but didn't specify Monday if those were the "mistakes" she was referencing in her speech.