24 Sussex Drive 'an embarrassment' former PM Jean Chrétien says

Former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien says recent reports of the sad state of 24 Sussex Drive show how much of an embarrassment the iconic building has become.

The 89-year-old politician, who led the country from 1993 to 2003 as Canada's 20th prime minister, was in the city Thursday, visiting with students at the University of Calgary.

Recently released documents about 24 Sussex, which is considered to be the sitting prime minister's main residence while in office, indicate the home is in "critical condition," with "an important rodent infestation" as one of its chief concerns.

Other issues include mould, asbestos, an electrical system that's considered a fire hazard and pipes so old they need to be decommissioned.

Chrétien occupied the home during his time in office and thinks it should be repaired, but agrees it's a difficult decision to make for any sitting prime minister.

"If a prime minister accepts to repair it, it would be spending taxpayer dollars," he said. "If he has to repair it, he wouldn't want to be spending money on himself because after a certain number of years, he's not there anymore.

"It is an embarrassment to the nation. But, I was there – I did not repair it either. I did not want you guys to say I was a spender when I was cutting money."

The National Capital Commission has already started the process of closing 24 Sussex last year, shifting its personnel to another building it owns.

In 2018, estimates suggested it would cost at least $36.6 million to bring the home up to "good condition."

SMITH'S RELATIONSHIP WITH TRUDEAU

He told reporters before his speech that he "was not embarrassed to be in Alberta," even with the great deal of animosity between Alberta's Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Chrétien says the whole situation is typical in politics.

"It's always a sport that they do – they should look at the reality and what the situation is today," he said. "The situation is quite good in Canada today."

It's also a matter of perspective, he says.

"When you're a mayor, you blame the provincial government," Chrétien said. "When you're in provincial government, what do you do – you blame the federal government.

"When you're in federal government, what do you do? You can't blame the Queen or the King anymore so what do you do? You blame the Americans.

"It's part of the speech."

That's not to say he didn't have his own challenges when he was in office.

"It was tough in my time too," Chrétien said. "Politics is a debating society. Some are not polite and others are polite.

"I was fighting back all the time – you know me – but I was polite."

Despite anything that's been said between the provincial and federal governments recently, he says progress is being made by the Liberal government, particularly for Albertans.

"When the Tories were in power, they did not build one mile of pipeline – zero."

Even some of the accusations Smith's made about Alberta not getting its fair share are inaccurate, Chrétien said.

"When I started, two-thirds of taxes were collected by the federal government. Now the federal government only collects 30 per cent of taxes. There was a lot of decentralization."

He says Alberta hasn't always had a bad relationship with the federal government either. Chrétien said former premier Peter Lougheed and former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau signed the National Energy Program together.

While it was not a popular idea among Albertans at the time, that wasn't because of anything Trudeau did.

"It was signed by Lougheed and Trudeau – they were drinking champagne. What happened after that? There was a collapse of the price of oil and gas, so it was not the fault of Trudeau or the Liberals.

"The price of oil and gas is always internationally controlled."

(With files from CTV's Annie Bergeron-Oliver)