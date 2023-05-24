Danielle Smith says UCP government would prevent government from future tax hikes
United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith says her party would bring in legislation to prevent government from increasing personal or business taxes without approval from Albertans.
Smith, at an event in Calgary ahead of Monday's provincial election, says the first bill would be the Tax Protection Amendment act.
Smith used the announcement to attack NDP Leader Rachel Notley's proposal to raise corporate taxes by three per cent as part of a three-year fiscal plan.
Smith says the NDP plan to increase those taxes from eight to 11 per cent would kill jobs, burden Alberta families and drive out investors.
She says Albertans have already seen the effect of NDP policies when Notley was elected premier in 2015.
“This election is a choice between a United Conservative Party that's lowered taxes, balanced the budget, and returned Alberta to its place as the economic powerhouse of Canada or the party that's done the opposite,” Smith said Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2023.
