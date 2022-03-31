iHeartRadio

Danielle Smith to announce return to politics Friday

image.jpg

Former Wildrose leader and Calgary journalist Danielle Smith is re-entering provincial politics.

She's holding an online news conference Friday, to announce she will seek the UCP nomination in the riding of Livingston-Macleod, which includes High River.

Smith has also said she will seek the party leadership if Jason Kenney loses an upcoming leadership review.

She was the leader of the Wildrose party from 2009 to 2014.

12