Danielle Smith to announce return to politics Friday
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
Former Wildrose leader and Calgary journalist Danielle Smith is re-entering provincial politics.
She's holding an online news conference Friday, to announce she will seek the UCP nomination in the riding of Livingston-Macleod, which includes High River.
Smith has also said she will seek the party leadership if Jason Kenney loses an upcoming leadership review.
She was the leader of the Wildrose party from 2009 to 2014.
-
Ontario providing disaster relief for flooded Port Bruce residentsPort Bruce, Ont. residents affected by devastating flooding this winter can now apply for financial relief from the province.
-
Zelenskyy strips two Ukrainian generals of military rankUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has stripped two generals of their military rank.
-
Mostly grey skies, but mild temperatures to end the work weekThere is potential for some light flurries, but a mild day ahead for the capital to end the work week.
-
Barrie school switches to remote learning Friday due to staffing shortagesA Barrie elementary school will be closed to in-person learning on Friday.
-
These are Canada's new travel rules for fully vaccinated passengersAs of April 1, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. ET, fully vaccinated travellers no longer need to provide a negative pre-entry COVID-19 test result to enter Canada by air, land or water. However, other pandemic-related travel rules are still in effect.
-
Elderly woman in Perth County charged after she allegedly tried to run over a person with her carPerth County OPP have charged a 77-year-old woman after she allegedly tried to hit another person with her car.
-
Pope Francis apologizes for Catholic Church's role in residential school systemPope Francis will apologize today for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, CTV News has learned.
-
Carbon tax rising to $50 a tonne today, increasing price of gas per litreThe national price on pollution will go up another $10 per tonne of greenhouse gas emissions as scheduled today in most provinces.
-