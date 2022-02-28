Daring daytime robbery at Aurora pharmacy under investigation
York Regional Police officers are trying to track down two men accused of a daring daytime robbery at an Aurora pharmacy.
Police say the two suspects went into the drug store on William Graham Drive and St. John's Sideroad around 2:30 p.m. on Friday and demanded employees open the safe.
The suspects allegedly got away in a dark SUV with various medications and an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police say they are looking for two Black men but could not provide a more detailed description.
"Investigators from the Hold-Up Unit remind business owners of the importance of maintaining and updating video surveillance equipment," York Regional Police stated in a release about the incident.
They ask anyone with information to contact officers at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6630 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
