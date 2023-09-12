Dark grey pickup truck or SUV sought in hit-and-run that resulted in serious injuries

Police are looking for a dark grey pickup truck or SUV connected to the hit-and-run crash that badly injured a woman in central Edmonton late last month.

Alexandra Bonilla, 24, was longboarding near her house on 96 Street and 115 Avenue at around 9 p.m. on Aug. 31 when she was hit by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene eastbound on 115 Avenue, the Edmonton Police Service said.

EPS is asking the public to review footage from the area between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Investigators don't have a description of the driver but they are searching for a dark grey pickup truck or SUV.

Neighbours heard the crash and saw the driver stop briefly down the road, said Bonilla's sister-in-law, Julia Gevenich.

"He had pulled over and was getting out and looking at the damage to his car and then was looking back at Alexandra, and as they ran outside he jumped back in his car and sped off," Gevenich told CTV News Edmonton on Sunday.

"It takes a different kind of person to actually get out of their car and look back and still decide to drive away and not call 911, not do anything. It's really, really sickening and infuriating."

Bonilla will be in hospital for a few months, Gevenich said, as she recovers from all her injuries. She broke her ribs, pelvis, femur, collarbone and several vertebrae in her back. Both her lungs were punctured and she suffered serious internal bleeding in her chest.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has surveillance footage of the incident or vehicle is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.