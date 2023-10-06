DARK returns to Fort Edmonton Park bringing chills and thrills throughout October
A chill is settling in in Fort Edmonton Park.
The sixth annual DARK haunted festival returned to the park Friday, bringing the paranormal and possessed to life for the first of four October weekends.
Fort Edmonton Parks says this year's event features a brand new "haunting experience," where visitors must escape a "horde of undead hoping to grow their numbers."
Other haunts include the paranormal 3 AM experience and the killer clown encounter at Under The Big Top.
"At Fort Edmonton Park we have really embraced this haunted festival and we’ve really leaned into the existing paranormal activity we’ve all experienced at the Park, and run with it," said Darren Dalgleish, president and CEO of the Fort Edmonton Management Company, in a press release Friday.
In addition to terror, guests can expect food, live music and local cocktails. Guests can also choose an overnight experience, which includes a stay at the historic Hotel Selkirk located within the park.
The frightening festival will run Thursday to Saturday each week from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.
Tickets are available here.
