DARK returns to Fort Edmonton Park to give Edmontonians a scare
Spooky season is here. Starting Friday, Fort Edmonton Park is inviting guests to visit DARK at Fort Edmonton Park.
From a frightful farm, a menacing jokester, to a spooky cocktail at one of the local food trucks and a live DJ, there’s something for everyone.
“Edmonton loves this event! Five years ago when we took a chance and created DARK we hoped it would become an experience that adults would not want to miss in the spooky season,” said Darren Dalgleish, President & CEO, Fort Edmonton Management Company in a written release.
“DARK is better and scarier than ever, where hearts and minds race and guests will enjoy ultimate thrills…if they dare!”
Thrill-seekers can also add a ticket to Dead Centre of Town XIII at the Capitol Theatre, located inside the park.
It’s an immersive theatrical retelling of some of Edmonton’s long-lost supernatural secrets.
DARK runs Thursday - Saturday from Oct. 7 to Oct 29 and Sunday Oct. 30.
Tickets for DARK and Dead Centre of Town XIII are available online.
This is the fifth year for the event.
