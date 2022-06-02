Darryl Sutter named NHL coach of the year, takes home Jack Adams Award

Darryl Sutter was named the NHL coach of the year Thursday night.

Sutter was announced as the winner of the 2021-22 Jack Adams Award by his big brother Brian, who won the award himself a little over three decades ago.

"The Jack Adams award represents high standards, class and dignity the organization has achieved in the last year," Brian said. "The award is presented to a good friend and brother, Darryl Sutter. Congratulations Darryl, you should be honoured partner and your organization had a heck of a year."

"I'm honoured to be told by Brian, and I accept the Jack Adams Award on behalf of my family, my wife Wanda and son Christopher," Darryl said.

Andrew Brunette of the Florida Panthers and Gerard Gallant of the New York Rangers were the other two finalists. The Panthers were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round, while the Rangers hold a one game lead over the Lightning in the third round, after knocking out Pittsburgh and Carolina.

The Flames tweeted, "That's our coach!"

The Flames won 50 games in 2021-22, and accumulated 111 points during the regular season. They beat Dallas in seven games before losing to the Oilers in five in the second round.

The Jack Adams Award is given to the NHL coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team's success in the regular season.



