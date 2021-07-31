Dartmouth beach closed due to high bacteria levels

Penhorn Lake Beach in Dartmouth is closed for swimming due to high bacteria levels in the water.

A notice issued by Halifax Regional Municipality says recent test results of the supervised beach indicated bacteria levels exceed Health Canada swimming guidelines.

High bacteria levels can be caused by a number of factors, including dogs, birds, wildlife, and high temperatures. Staff will continue testing the water until bacteria levels return to safe levels.

The municipality says it will advise residents when the beach reopens.