Dartmouth hotel to be converted into homeless shelter

More rooms are about to open up for people experiencing homelessness in Nova Scotia.

The Affordable Housing Authority of Nova Scotia has purchased a Dartmouth hotel that will provide shelter to 65 people in the region that are currently living outside.

"This facility will be occupied by individuals have experienced homelessness over extended period of time," says Jim Graham, the organization's executive director.

The transaction was finalized on Friday and everything from the beds to the TVs comes with it.

Financial help came from the three levels of government.

The city’s contribution was available through the Rapid Housing Initiative.

Halifax Regional Council agreed to allocate $6.3 million from the fund to help with the purchase.

"The key is to actually get a place that can house people really quickly and then have the wrap around support that people really need. That is the best recipe to find success," says Halifax Mayor Mike Savage.

The move is being applauded by housing advocates.

"It is a good start and I look forward to … just seeing where it goes and I hope they make more purchases like this in the future," says Vicky Levack.

And that is the plan. The affordable housing authority has now purchased four properties, providing 101 rooms that will offer a safe place for people to stay.

"For us, the only way to get out of this as a community is for non-profit organizations to buy and build and buy and build. This is our new slogan," says Director of Community Housing Claudia Jahn.

Graham says the facility will also provide mental health and addiction services to the tenants.