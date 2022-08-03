Dartmouth jewelry store robbed, thief ends up in lake after fleeing on a bike: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police says a brazen mid-day robbery ended with a thief in Darmouth’s Lake Banook on Wednesday.
Police responded to the robbery at Mic Mac Mall around 2 p.m. They say two men entered a jewelry store, smashed a display case and stole jewelry.
The men then left the area on bicycles.
According to a police release, one man was arrested on Prince Albert Road and the other man went into Lake Banook and was then arrested.
Both men are in custody.
Police remain on scene as of Wednesday evening and ask the public to avoid the Lake Banook area. They add that there is no threat to public safety.
