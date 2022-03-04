Dartmouth man arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle, fleeing from police three times

A Dartmouth, N.S., man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle and fled from police three times.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Halifax Regional Police received a complaint of a stolen vehicle on Albro Lake Road in Dartmouth.

Police quickly located the vehicle on Windmill Road and tried to pull it over.

Police say the driver refused to stop and fled the scene. They say police did not pursue the vehicle for safety reasons.

Shortly after, the RCMP saw the vehicle on Highway 118. Officers tried to stop the vehicle again, but were unsuccessful.

At approximately 3 p.m., RCMP spotted the vehicle again, this time on Highway 2 in Lantz, N.S.

Officers made a third attempt to stop the vehicle. Police say the driver again refused to stop, but when he fled the scene, he lost control of the vehicle, left the highway, and ended up in the ditch.

Police say the driver tried to flee the scene on foot, but was unsuccessful and arrested.

The 31-year-old man, who has not been identified, is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and flight from police.

The man was released from custody on notice to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on April 5.