A 37-year-old Dartmouth man was arrested last week in New Brunswick in relation to an incident that occurred Dec. 30 in Halifax.

Police say at 6:55 p.m. on Dec. 30, officers responded to a report of a car stolen from the Shell gas station located at 2616 Robie St. in Halifax.

Police say a man stole a gray and blue Chevy Cruz from the gas pumps while the driver was in the gas station.

Shortly after 7 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in progress at the Needs Convenience located at 33 Herring Cove Rd. in Halifax.

Police say a man entered the store, threatened the clerk with a knife and demanded cash. The man fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no reported injuries.

Police identified a suspect and on Jan. 4, the man was arrested in possession of the stolen vehicle in New Brunswick by members of the St. George Detachment of the New Brunswick RCMP.

Halifax Regional Police investigators traveled to New Brunswick and brought the man back to Halifax.

Raymond Gary Stroud, 37, of Dartmouth appeared in Halifax Provincial Court on Jan. 8 to face charges of: