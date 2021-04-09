Dartmouth man arrested on warrant, charged with drugs and weapons offences

A Dartmouth man faces a number of drug and weapons-related charges after being arrested on an outstanding warrant Thursday afternoon.

Officers from Halifax Regional Police's Guns and Gangs Unit had issued a warrant for the arrest of 29-year-old Jakeel Kwan Tynes, who was wanted for uttering threats and weapon charges in relation to an incident on Oct. 30, 2020.

Around 2:40 p.m., on Thursday, officers observed Tynes entering a vehicle. Police conducted a traffic stop in the 0 to 100 block of Wentworth Street in Dartmouth and arrested Tynes.

Police say they also seized a loaded firearm and a quantity of cocaine during the arrest.

Tynes, 29, is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Friday to face the following charges: