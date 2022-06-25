Dartmouth man charged after making false 911 call: police

A 22-year-old man from Dartmouth has been charged in relation to a false 911 call Friday evening.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a report of a robbery at a residence in the 0-100 block of Frances Street around 10:30 p.m., where the caller additionally said shots had been fired.

Upon investigation, police say they the caller had provided false information as there was no robbery, no shots fired, and no injuries during the alleged incident.

According to police, the man was arrested on scene without incident and has been charged with Public Mischief.

The man has since been released from custody, and is said to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.