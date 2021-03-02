A 57-year-old Dartmouth man has been arrested and charged with stealing tools from two businesses in New Minas, Nova Scotia.

Kings District RCMP say on Feb. 10 and Feb. 17, police responded to two separate reports of a welder being stolen from a New Minas business.

Police say on Feb. 19, officers responded to a third theft at a second business where a substantial amount of tools were stolen. Video surveillance from the stores showed the same suspect leaving the stores without paying. The suspect was driving a white Chevrolet Impala.

Police say on Feb. 24, more tools were stolen from the second business. A store employee obtained photos of the white Chevrolet Impala’s licence plate and police began searching for the vehicle.

At approximately 2 p.m that day, police located the suspect vehicle which fled at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was located a short time later abandoned on Old Cemetery Rd. A male suspect was located a short distance from the vehicle on Hwy 101 and was arrested without incident.

Dennis Cecil Francis Johnson, 57, of Dartmouth, is charged with the following:

Five counts of theft under $5,000

Two counts of possession of stolen property

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Johnson is in custody for parole violation and will appear in Kentville Provincial Court on April 13.