Dartmouth man charged with weapons, drugs offences after police search vehicle, residence

Police have charged a man with weapons and drug trafficking offences in relation to a search in Dartmouth, N.S. on Friday.

On May 7, investigators from the Halifax Regional Police Guns and Gangs Unit obtained a warrant to search an address on Trinity Avenue, and seized a vehicle in relation to an ongoing investigation.

Police say they seized a quantity of cocaine, a number of pills and a quantity of cash from the residence and located a loaded rifle in the vehicle.

Tyus Jay John Lee McSween, 22, is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court Monday to face charges of:

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle

Possession of a firearm contrary to an order (x 2)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Anyone with information about illegal weapons or drug activity is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.