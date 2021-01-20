Investigators with the Sexual Assault Investigation Team of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division have charged a man from Dartmouth in relation to historical sexual assaults.

Police say the assaults happened in Dartmouth during the 1980s and 1990s.

Gary Floyd Larose, 82, is facing several charges, including one count each of sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and public mischief, as per the criminal codes that were in place at the time the offences occurred.

Police say Larose knew the female victim who was a child at the time of the offences. For this reason, no other details about the victim will be released out of respect and concern for her privacy and wellbeing.

Larose is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face his charges.