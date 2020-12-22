A 44-year-old man and 37-year-old woman, both from Dartmouth, N.S., were arrested Tuesday morning in Bedford, N.S., as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

RCMP say at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Dec. 22, officers from the Windsor District, Halifax District, and Annapolis District attempted to arrest a 44-year-old man as he was returning to his vehicle in a parking lot off of Damascus Rd. in Bedford.

Police say the man fled on foot, and was arrested shortly after without further incident. The 37-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was also arrested nearby.

Following the arrests police searched a home in Dartmouth.

Police say charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.