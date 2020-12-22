A 44-year-old man and 37-year-old woman, both from Dartmouth, N.S., are facing drug trafficking charges after being arrested Tuesday morning in Bedford, N.S.

RCMP say at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Dec. 22, officers from the Windsor District, Halifax District, and Annapolis District attempted to arrest a 44-year-old man as he was returning to his vehicle in a parking lot off of Damascus Rd. in Bedford.

Police say the man fled on foot, and was arrested shortly after without further incident. The 37-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was also arrested nearby.

Following the arrests police searched a home and two vehicles in Dartmouth. As a result of the searches, police seized a 'significant quantity' of cocaine, crack cocaine, cash and a replica firearm.

44-year-old Andrew Curt Wint of Dartmouth is charged with

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine

Production of a Schedule 1 Substance

Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distribution

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

Obstruct a Peace Officer

Operation of a Conveyance while Prohibited

Wint has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Wednesday.

37-year-old Sarah Michelle Barnett has been released from custody and is schedule to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on March 3, 2021 to face the following charges:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distribution

Police say the investigation is ongoing.