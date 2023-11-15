Dartmouth, N.S., driver charged for driving 66 kms over speed limit
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Sean Mott
A Nova Scotia man received an expensive ticket for allegedly driving well over the speed limit in Dartmouth.
According to the Halifax Regional Police, an officer spotted a vehicle driving 116km/hr in a 50km/hr zone on Highway 111 near Victoria Road around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police ticketed the 38-year-old driver for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act, an offence that can carry a $2,422.50 fine and six point on a driver’s record. The driver was also suspended for seven days and his vehicle was seized.
