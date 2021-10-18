Dartmouth, N.S. school to close due to COVID-19 outbreak

A school in Dartmouth, N.S. will be closed this week due to COVID-19.

In a release issued Sunday evening, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, recommended the closure of Dartmouth South Academy to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The P-9 school, located at 111 Prince Arthur Ave., will be closed to students from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22 to prevent further spread of the virus among the school community. The pre-primary centre, which is located on a separate site from the school, will remain open.

"While our goal is to keep students learning in the classroom, I was clear that if stronger measures were needed, like closing a school, we would not hesitate to act," said Dr. Strang. "The regional medical officer of health team has been closely monitoring this situation, and they are recommending a temporary closure to contain the spread."

The school and public health will share more information later in the week about reopening plans. The principal will contact staff and families about learning from home.

The province reported four COVID-19 exposures at Dartmouth South last week, on Oct. 10, 11, 13 and 14.

"I understand the uncertainty of the pandemic is stressful on families. Dr. Strang and his team have led us through the pandemic and continue to make decisions that keep everyone safe," said Becky Druhan, N.S. Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development in a release. "We will always follow the advice of public health to ensure our students, staff and broader communities remain safe."

Public Health’s health's mobile testing unit will be at the school Monday, October 18, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will return later in the week.