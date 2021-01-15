The Dartmouth North Public Library has moved to a temporary location as their main building undergoes renovations.

Although it’s a temporary move, the library is still offering all the same amenities at the new Farrell Hall location in Dartmouth, N.S.

“The move took a few days. We had lots of things we had to move down from our normal location,” says Amanda Fullerton, with Halifax Public Libraries. “We had to bring the collection with us and all of the shelving and computers and prior to that, we had to get the space here at Farrell Hall ready, making sure we had all the necessary internet connections and electrical for all our computers.”

Fullerton says visitors can still enjoy free Wi-Fi inside the new building and in their outdoor space. She says they’ve done their best to make the temporary library as comfortable as the old one.

“We have over a dozen public computers, so you can come in and use the computer,” says Fullerton.

“And of course, the staff that you know and love from your Dartmouth North Public Library, they’re here in this space as well so you can come and visit them.”

Construction is already underway at the main building. The renovations include improvements to the layout, building entrance, programming rooms and much more.

“So, we’re updating the shelving. There’s some small additions. We’re adding some nooks and some windows so there will be much more natural light,” explains Fullerton. “We’re improving the entrance on the Highfield Park Drive side of the building so it’s very noticeable and welcoming, and an inviting space to come in.”

“And just in general we’re opening up the space so it will serve all kinds of different community needs.”

Fullerton says she hopes the library will be back in their main location this summer.