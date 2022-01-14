Dartmouth’s Lindell Wigginton makes regular-season NBA debut

Dartmouth’s Lindell Wigginton made his regular-season NBA debut with the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night.

Wigginton played five minutes in front of a home crowd, as the Bucks secured a 118 - 99 win over the Golden State Warriors.

He scored two points, to go along with one steal and one rebound.

The 23-year-old guard signed a two-way contract with the Bucks Thursday. He had been playing with the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks' NBA G League affiliate.

Wigginton starred for two seasons at Iowa State University, where he averaged better than 15 points per game. Before that, he played at Prince Andrew High School in Dartmouth.