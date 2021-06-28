Dartmouth shooting sends man to hospital, police investigating

Police in Halifax are investigating after a reported shooting in Dartmouth sent one man to hospital early Monday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say at approximately 3:11 a.m. on June 28, officers responded to a report of an injured male in the area of the 0-100 block of Caledonia Road in Dartmouth.

Upon arrival, police say they located a victim “with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound”. The victim was transported to hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, but there is no risk to the public and the matter is contained.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police say a man is in hospital with a gunshot wound , believed to be non life threatening,after a shooting in the 0-100 block of Caledonia Rd ,Dartmouth. Happened around 3am, forensics were on scene early this am.Police say there is no threat to public safety.@CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/iMxY9RPY03