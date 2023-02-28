Dartmouth student charged after police seize replica handgun

Halifax Regional Police has charged a teenager in connection with an incident involving a replica firearm at a Dartmouth, N.S., school.

Police responded to the Bedford and Forsyth Education Centre Dartmouth Campus on Pinecrest Drive around 1:30 p.m., Monday after receiving a report of a student at the school who was believed to be in a possession of weapons.

Police say the youth left the school before they arrived, but was located in the area a short time later.

According to Halifax police, the youth was arrested without incident and a replica firearm was seized.

Police say they also seized two knives that were left behind at the school by the youth.

The 17-year-old has been charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace and mischief.

They are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.