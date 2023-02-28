Dartmouth student charged after police seize replica handgun
Halifax Regional Police has charged a teenager in connection with an incident involving a replica firearm at a Dartmouth, N.S., school.
Police responded to the Bedford and Forsyth Education Centre Dartmouth Campus on Pinecrest Drive around 1:30 p.m., Monday after receiving a report of a student at the school who was believed to be in a possession of weapons.
Police say the youth left the school before they arrived, but was located in the area a short time later.
According to Halifax police, the youth was arrested without incident and a replica firearm was seized.
Police say they also seized two knives that were left behind at the school by the youth.
The 17-year-old has been charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace and mischief.
They are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
-
North America's first 'clear' tennis dome coming to the Festival CityWith their snow-covered courts as a backdrop, ground was broken today on the Stratford Tennis Club’s first year round tennis facility. North America’s first clear tennis bubble, with 93% transparency, will soon be constructed in Stratford.
-
Former Lethbridge psychiatrist faces charges in historical sexual assaultLethbridge police say a 77-year-old former psychiatrist, who once practiced in Alberta, faces sexual assault charges in connection with incidents dating back to the 1980s.
-
Ontario has enough land for 2M homes without the Greenbelt, report findsOntario has enough land to build more than two million homes by 2031 without developing the Greenbelt, according to a report commissioned by environmental advocates.
-
135-year-old Winnipeg curling club finding a new home in St. JamesA 135-year-old Winnipeg curling club is finding a new home in St. James after its current building is being put up for sale.
-
Death of patient at Winnipeg hospital under investigationAn investigation is underway into the death of a patient at a Winnipeg hospital.
-
B.C. woman whose storage locker was reassigned 9 years after condo purchase sues realtorA B.C. woman whose storage locker was reassigned nine years after she bought her condo has lost her bid to sue the realtor for $5,000 for negligence and misrepresentation.
-
TikTok sets new default time limits for minorsTikTok said Wednesday that every account held by a user under the age of 18 will have a default 60-minute daily screen time limit in the coming weeks.
-
'Suspicious' fire causes $70K in damages, London police investigatingLondon police are investigating after a suspicious fire broke out at an apartment building in the downtown core late Tuesday night.
-
Female boxers take the ring on P.E.I. for the first time in Canada Games historyFor the first time in Canada Games history, females are making their way into the boxing rings.