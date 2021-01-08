A 17-year-old boy from Dartmouth, N.S., is facing several charges following an incident in Lower Sackville, N.S., on New Year’s Day.

RCMP say on Jan. 1, an officer saw an SUV speeding on Sackville Dr. After seeing the SUV swerve into the next lane twice, the officer turned on his emergency signal and attempted to pull over the SUV.

Police say the SUV stopped in a parking lot near Cobequid Rd. but the driver sped off as the officer approached the vehicle.

The officer followed the driver down Cobequid Rd. and found the vehicle stopped at Fultz House Ln. As the officer approached, he was able to confirm that it was the same vehicle

Police say, when the officer yelled out to ask the driver to show his hands, the suspect ran off into the woods. He was soon arrested.

The RCMP investigation revealed that the driver had earlier been involved in a collision after he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a sign. The licence plate attached to the SUV was also determined to be stolen.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy from Dartmouth, is facing charges of flight from police, resisting arrest and possession of stolen property. He was also issued several tickets under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Jan. 28.