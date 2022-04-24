Dartmouth waterfront expects busy summer season of international events

The executive director of the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission said the entire Dartmouth area is poised for an economic rebound.

“The season kicks off over the Canada Day weekend with the Ribfest here at Alderney landing," said Tim Rissesco, who added the Halifax Busker Festival is also coming to Dartmouth.

“The Wednesday before Natal Day Weekend and through August 1," said Rissesco. "They are going to switch venues for the festival between the Halifax waterfront and the Dartmouth waterfront with three stages per side.”

Rissesco said these events will be a big boost for nearby restaurants and shops.

Cafe owner Danny Martin said the World Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe Championships in August at Lake Banook will also provide an enormous financial upside.

“Not just the world paddling but all the events, regattas, qualifying events and everything,” said Martin.

After 24 difficult months of shutdowns brought on by the pandemic, Halifax Regional Municipality Councillor Sam Austin said the fast-approaching busy summer season is much-needed welcome news.

“It has been a hard go at it, if you’re trying to run a business or restaurant," said Austin. "It has also been hard on people’s well-being too because we haven’t had the sort of gatherings that we were used to.”

Alderney Landing's executive director said over the last two years, the facility has actually expanded many indoor and outdoor programs.

"We shifted everything during COVID-19," said Bea MacGregor. "We were continually working hard and we broke even."

Macgregor said Alderney Landing is now expecting to have its busiest summer ever.