'Dash and Splash' humane society fundraiser returns to Kiwanis Park

A dog pool party will return to Kiwanis Park in Waterloo this year to help raise money for the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth.

The "Dash and Splash" fundraiser is scheduled for Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fundraiser includes a virtual walkathon and dog pool party to raise money for care and life-saving treatment for animals at the humane society. Anyone who wants to attend needs to fundraise a minimum of $30. Corporate teams need to raise at $300.

General admission will also be available on the day of the event for people who aren't interested in fundraising.

”Although the walkathon component of ‘Dash and Splash’ will be virtual this year, the main event will be held in person, rain or shine,” said Nick Burke, director of development with the humane society. “We are looking forward to seeing pet owners bring their dogs to Kiwanis Park to enjoy the pool, take part in games & giveaways, and get to know other pet owners in their community.”

Fundraisers will also have the chance to win prizes. Anyone who is interested in attending can register online.