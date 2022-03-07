Dash cam captures driver passing vehicles on highway shoulder near Bragg Creek
The Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service has released dash cam footage of a car passing vehicles by driving on the shoulder of Highway 22 and is now looking to identify the driver.
Police officials say the suspect vehicle, a white Mercedes-Benz C class sedan believed to be a 2010 to 2015 model, was travelling southbound on the highway near the Tsuut'ina Rodeo Grounds, roughly four kilometres northeast of Bragg Creek, at around noon on March 1.
The car was recorded overtaking several slower-moving vehicles by driving on the shoulder of the undivided section of highway, west of Calgary.
Anyone who has additional dash cam video of the sedan or other information that could potentially help identify the vehicle or the driver, is asked to contact Corp. John Prystayko at 403-271-3777.
-
Winnipeg woman wants changes after father with dementia disappeared from hospital for hoursA Winnipeg woman wants to see changes to protocols at hospitals and personal care homes after her 84-year-old father who has dementia wandered away from Concordia Hospital and was found nine kilometres away hours later.
-
'We’re out on the street': N.S. landlord evicts up to 20 tenantsIt was a weekend wakeup call that sent tenants living in a New Waterford, N.S., apartment building scrambling. An eviction notice was given by their landlord Friday afternoon, saying they needed to leave immediately
-
Saskatoon volunteers relieved girls at Canadian safe house in Ukraine have escapedSaskatoon volunteers are relieved after a group of 17 Ukrainian girls living in a Canadian safe house in Ukraine arrived safely in Poland.
-
City councillor resigns from police board over 'dysfunctional' relationshipA Winnipeg city councillor has resigned as a member of the Winnipeg Police Board, calling for changes to legislation amid what he called a 'dysfunctional' relationship with City Council.
-
Surrey's Vaisakhi parade cancelled 3rd year in a row due to 'constantly changing' public health ordersCOVID-19 is once again being blamed for the cancellation of one of Metro Vancouver's largest parades.
-
-
COVID-19 restrictions set to lift in New BrunswickIn a week, mandatory Covid-19 measures in New Brunswick will be lifted. Masking, social distancing and vax passes will no longer be required in most places.
-
Innisfil teen accused of driving 123 km/h in 40 km/h zonePolice say a teen driver in Innisfil was clocked travelling three times the speed limit.
-
B.C. adds 11 COVID-19 deaths over 72 hours as hospitalizations drop againThere were 11 deaths attributed to COVID-19 over the weekend across British Columbia, as the number of test-positive patients in hospital continued to decline.