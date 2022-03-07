Dash cam captures driver passing vehicles on highway shoulder near Bragg Creek

The Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service has released dash cam footage of a car passing vehicles by driving on the shoulder of Highway 22 and is now looking to identify the driver.

Police officials say the suspect vehicle, a white Mercedes-Benz C class sedan believed to be a 2010 to 2015 model, was travelling southbound on the highway near the Tsuut'ina Rodeo Grounds, roughly four kilometres northeast of Bragg Creek, at around noon on March 1.

The car was recorded overtaking several slower-moving vehicles by driving on the shoulder of the undivided section of highway, west of Calgary.

Anyone who has additional dash cam video of the sedan or other information that could potentially help identify the vehicle or the driver, is asked to contact Corp. John Prystayko at 403-271-3777.