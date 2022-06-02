Dash cam captures footage of tire striking vehicle on Conestoga Parkway
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
At least one vehicle was seriously damaged after being struck by a loose tire on the Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener.
Dash camera footage captured the terrifying moment just after 8 a.m. Wednesday.
A single tire bounced into oncoming traffic and hit a vehicle travelling in the far left lane of the parkway. The collision shot the tire high into the air, over the freeway barrier, and into traffic travelling the opposite direction.
It’s difficult to see where the tire came from or if it came into contact with any other vehicles.
Ontario Provincial Police have not reported if anyone was injured in the incident
No further information has been given at this time.
