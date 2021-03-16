Barrie Police say speed and alcohol were contributing factors in a spectacular crash in the city's south end Saturday.

It happened at around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hurst Drive and Golden Meadow Road.

Dash cam footage shows the truck speeding past other vehicles before crashing.

Police say the driver hit a car, a hydro pole, and a house.

The truck came to rest on its side on the grass in a crumpled pile of twisted metal and shattered glass.

Police initially said three people were injured in the crash but later clarified only the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A 31-year-old Bradford man faces charges including impaired driving, dangerous driving, and possession of a prohibited weapon.